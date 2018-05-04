Redick scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 loss to the Celtics in Game 2.

For the fourth straight playoff game, Redick scored at least 20 points with multiple three-pointers, but his game-high total wasn't enough to keep the Sixers from falling into an 0-2 hole in the series. Expect the veteran shooting guard to continue providing a dangerous outside threat for Philly as they head back home for Game 3 on Saturday.