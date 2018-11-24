Redick finished with 23 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT) and four assists across 27 minutes in Friday's 121-112 loss to the Cavaliers.

After making none of his seven attempts from three in his last game, it was encouraging to see him connect on 50 percent of his attempts Friday night. His point total surged due to his effectiveness at the charity stripe, making all nine of his tries. While Redick is as consistent as they come in terms of scoring, he does not provide much else in terms of rebounds and assists at this point in his career to elevate his game to the next level.