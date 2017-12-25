76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 24 points in return

Redick had 24 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 105-98 victory over New York.

Redick returned to action after a two-game stint on the sidelines with hamstring tightness. He appeared to be on a slight minutes restriction but still managed 24 points in 27 minutes. The 76ers are a far better team with Redick on the court, as he creates a tonne of spacing for Joel Embiid to go to work inside. He will get two days rest before facing Portland in a nice matchup with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.