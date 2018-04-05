76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win
Redick recorded 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Pistons.
Redick has scored 19 points or more in each of the last six games. Moreover, he has been taking on a slightly increased role offensively with Joel Embiid (face/concussion) expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. Friday's matchup against the Cavaliers will go a long way towards determining which team earns the third seed in the conference.
