76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 26 points in Game 3 win

Redick produced 26 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT) and two assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 131-115 Game 3 win over the Nets.

Redick was finally able to avoid foul trouble and enjoyed his best performance of the series in this one. He shot the ball extremely well during Monday's Game 2 victory, posting 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in 24 minutes. However, he amassed more points here in Game 3 than he did in the first two tilts combined (22).