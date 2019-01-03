76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 27 points in Wednesday's win
Redick recorded 27 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 win over the Suns.
Redick was exceptional, finishing with over twice as many points as field-goal attempts while making quality contributions in every category except blocks. The 34-year-old shooting guard is maintaining career highs in points and made threes per game, with the dribble hand-off to Redick remaining one of the team's go-to plays regardless of situation.
