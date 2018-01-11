76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores game-high 22 points
Redick scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 loss to Boston.
Lately, Redick is shooting the lights out from beyond the arc. After sinking 5-of-9 from three on Thursday, the guard is converting 48.0 percent of his three-pointers in his last seven games. A 40.6 percent three-point shooter on the season, Redick is back to his career 41 percent form as of late. As a result, he is averaging 20.8 points, including four straight 20-plus point games, over his last seven games.
