Redick finished with 27 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), and two assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 victory over Miami.

Redick connected on five triples as he put up a game-high 27 points in Tuesday's victory. He didn't offer much else in the way of stats but he did what he needed to do to get the win. The 76ers have a lot of stat fillers across their roster and Redick basically has the green light to shoot the ball whenever he feels like it. This win advances the 76ers to the second round of the playoffs where they will face either the Celtics or the Bucks, another nice matchup for the shooting dynamo.