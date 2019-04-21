76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores only nine points
Redick totaled nine points (3-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three rebounds and a block across 36 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Nets on Saturday.
Redick shot terribly from the floor, and all of his points came on three triples. Redick has now sandwiched two solid scoring performances in Games 2 and 3 with two single-digit stinkers in Games 1 and 4. With the trio of Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid churning out monster performances each night, Redick's number won't always be called.
