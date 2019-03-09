76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores only three points in loss
Redick totaled just three points (1-11 FG, 1-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 28 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Rockets on Friday.
Redick couldn't find the basket in Friday's loss, nailing just one of his 11 shot attempts. Redick has been a very good shooter throughout his career, especially from three-point range. This year, however (despite his career-high 18.0 points per game), he has been streaky at times, chasing high-scoring affairs with low-scoring ones. Chalk it up to the latter - Redick will bounce back quickly.
