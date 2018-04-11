Redick produced 28 points (9-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 121-113 win over the Hawks.

Redick had his stroke falling Tuesday night, hitting six threes and leading the team in scoring on the night. Should Redick maintain his hot stroke come the postseason, the 76ers will have yet another lethal threat from the outside that the opposing teams will have to worry about.