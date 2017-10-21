76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores team-high 19 in Friday's loss
Redick scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Celtics.
While youngsters Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid showed both the good and the bad in their developing skill sets in this one, Redick stuck to his role and gave the Sixers a threat from beyond the arc. The veteran guard has averaged 2.6 or 2.7 three-pointers a game in each of the last three seasons on a Clippers roster loaded with scoring options, but his usage so far in Philadelphia suggests he might blow past that level in 2017-18.
