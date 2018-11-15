76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores team-high 22 in loss to Magic
Redick scored 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Magic.
Somewhat surprisingly, Jimmy Butler's addition to the Sixers' lineup didn't push Redick back to the bench, and the veteran guard rewarded coach Brett Brown with his third straight 20-plus point performance. The 34-year-old doesn't offer much fantasy value outside of his shooting, but with opposition defenses now having to worry about Butler as well as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, Redick --who's already averaging 2.9 three-pointers on 8.4 attempts per game, both career highs -- should continue to see plenty of wide-open looks.
