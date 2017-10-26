76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores team-high 22 points in loss
Redick registered 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during a 105-104 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.
Redick's 22 points marked a season high for him and also marked a team high in the loss. He is off to a solid start this season, with averages of 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 three-pointers per game. Expect him to continue to be a steady performer this season.
More News
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores team-high 19 in Friday's loss•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Drains 19 points Friday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Returns to the starting lineup Wednesday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Will not play Monday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Inks one-year contract with 76ers•
-
J.J. Redick: Intends to leave Clippers•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season