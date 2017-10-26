76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores team-high 22 points in loss

Redick registered 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during a 105-104 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

Redick's 22 points marked a season high for him and also marked a team high in the loss. He is off to a solid start this season, with averages of 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 three-pointers per game. Expect him to continue to be a steady performer this season.