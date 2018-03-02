Redick scored 22 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Cavaliers.

It's his best scoring performance since Jan. 11, and Redick has scored in double digits in 11 of his last 13 games since returning to action from a leg injury. While he doesn't contribute much in other categories, the veteran sharpshooter is on pace to drain more than 2.5 three-pointers a game for the fourth straight season, and top 15.0 points a game for the fifth straight.