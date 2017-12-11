76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores team-high 28 points

Redick scored 28 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 9-9 FT) to go with three rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Sunday's 131-124 loss to New Orleans.

After scoring a team-high 28 points on Sunday, Redick is averaging 21.0 points in his last five games. In addition, the 39.4 percent three-point shooter is sinking, on average, 2.6 shots from beyond the arc on 7.2 attempts per game over this stretch. For the season, Redick is averaging a career-high 6.5 shots from long range. In fact, overall he is shooting the ball a career-high 13.1 times from the floor. As a result, Redick is off to a career-high pace of 16.6 points per game for the season.