76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores team-high 28 points
Redick scored 28 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 9-9 FT) to go with three rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Sunday's 131-124 loss to New Orleans.
After scoring a team-high 28 points on Sunday, Redick is averaging 21.0 points in his last five games. In addition, the 39.4 percent three-point shooter is sinking, on average, 2.6 shots from beyond the arc on 7.2 attempts per game over this stretch. For the season, Redick is averaging a career-high 6.5 shots from long range. In fact, overall he is shooting the ball a career-high 13.1 times from the floor. As a result, Redick is off to a career-high pace of 16.6 points per game for the season.
More News
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Drains eight three-pointers in victory•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Pours in 11 in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Plays well again in loss•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Catches fire from three Friday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Will play, start Friday vs. Pacers•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Goes through shootaround, expects to play•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...