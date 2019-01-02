76ers' J.J. Redick: Solid scoring night in win

Redick mustered 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two assists across 35 minutes in the 76ers' 119-113 win over the Clippers on Tuesday.

Redick enjoyed a solid shooting performance while back in his old Staples Center digs, posting his third tally of at least 50.0 percent from three-point range over the last five games in the process. The 13-year veteran continues to serve as a dependable source of points (career-best 18.0 points per game) and three-pointers for fantasy owners, although his current 37.2 percent success rate from distance is actually his lowest since the 2013-14 campaign. However, Redick is making up for that shortfall by also putting up a career-high 7.6 attempts per game from behind the arc, leading to him equaling the high-water mark of 2.8 made threes per contest that he established last season.