76ers' J.J. Redick: Solid scoring night in win
Redick mustered 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two assists across 35 minutes in the 76ers' 119-113 win over the Clippers on Tuesday.
Redick enjoyed a solid shooting performance while back in his old Staples Center digs, posting his third tally of at least 50.0 percent from three-point range over the last five games in the process. The 13-year veteran continues to serve as a dependable source of points (career-best 18.0 points per game) and three-pointers for fantasy owners, although his current 37.2 percent success rate from distance is actually his lowest since the 2013-14 campaign. However, Redick is making up for that shortfall by also putting up a career-high 7.6 attempts per game from behind the arc, leading to him equaling the high-water mark of 2.8 made threes per contest that he established last season.
More News
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Team-high scoring haul in win•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Another 20 point effort Saturday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Records 22 points in 35 minutes•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops team-high 24 points Sunday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Lights out in easy win•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 23 in loss Friday•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...