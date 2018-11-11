76ers' J.J. Redick: Starting Saturday
Redick will start Saturday against the Grizzlies.
In order to acquire Jimmy Butler, the 76ers traded away two of its starters in Dario Saric and Robert Covington. Redick will fill one of the open spots, while Landry Shamet occupies the other.
