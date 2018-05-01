76ers' J.J. Redick: Stays hot to open second round
Redick delivered 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Philadelphia's 117-101 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Redick checked in second only to Joel Embiid in scoring on the night while shooting better than 50.0 percent for the first time since Game 1 of the Sixers' first-round series against the Heat. The veteran guard has put up at least 13 shot attempts in all but one of the Sixers' postseason tilts thus far, and he's now hit the 20-point mark in three straight contests. He'll look to replicate the performance when Philadelphia tries to even the series in Thursday's Game 2.
More News
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores game-high 27 points in Game 5 victory•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Plays well in Game Four victory•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Can't find shot in Game 2 loss•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Pours in game-high scoring total•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Ready for Game 1•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....