Redick delivered 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Philadelphia's 117-101 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Redick checked in second only to Joel Embiid in scoring on the night while shooting better than 50.0 percent for the first time since Game 1 of the Sixers' first-round series against the Heat. The veteran guard has put up at least 13 shot attempts in all but one of the Sixers' postseason tilts thus far, and he's now hit the 20-point mark in three straight contests. He'll look to replicate the performance when Philadelphia tries to even the series in Thursday's Game 2.