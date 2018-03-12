Redick delivered 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two assists across 24 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Nets.

The veteran didn't need to do a whole lot with teammates Dario Saric, Joel Embiid and Robert Covington combining for 38 shot attempts and 58 points. However, he still found his way to his seventh straight double-digit scoring effort, and 14th in his last 15 contests overall. Redick has had the hot hand from the field through the first six games of March, shooting between 50.0 and 63.6 percent during that stretch. His ability to contribute in the scoring and shooting categories projects to keep him viable across all formats during the Sixers' drive for a playoff spot.