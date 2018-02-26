Redick scored six points (2-10 FG, 2-8 3PT) to go with one rebound, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 loss to Washington.

Redick, who is shooting 39.9 percent from three this season, struggled from long range Sunday. In total, the guard has made at least 50.0 percent of his three-pointers in five of his last eight games. However, Redick continues to shoot in high volumes from three-point range, averaging 7.1 three-pointers in his last eight games in addition to his season average of 6.7 shots per game. As a result, he has less than efficient shooting nights like against Washington.