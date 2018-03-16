Redick finished with 18 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 victory over the Knicks.

Despite Redick struggling mightily from beyond the arc Thursday night, he was still able to notch 18 points, a solid point total for a player who averages just about 16 points per game on the season. His ability to get to the free-throw line Thursday night was paramount to his offensive success, as everyone knows he can shoot the three, but he expanded to driving Thursday night.