Redick finished with 18 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 victory over the Knicks.

Despite Redick struggling mightily from beyond the arc Thursday night, he was still able to notch 18 points, a solid point total for a player who averages just about 16 points per game on the season. His ability to get to the free-throw line Thursday night was paramount to his offensive success, as everyone knows he can shoot the three, but he expanded to driving Thursday night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories