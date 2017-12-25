76ers' J.J. Redick: Suiting up Monday vs. Knicks

Redick (hamstring) will play Monday against the Knicks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Look for Redick to reclaim his starting role at shooting guard after missing the previous two games with the hamstring injury, resulting in fewer minutes to go around for Jerryd Bayless and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Prior to his injury-shortened outing Dec. 19 against the Spurs, Redick had scored in double figures in the 76ers' preceding nine contests, averaging 19.9 points and 2.9 treys per game.