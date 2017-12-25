76ers' J.J. Redick: Suiting up Monday vs. Knicks
Redick (hamstring) will play Monday against the Knicks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Look for Redick to reclaim his starting role at shooting guard after missing the previous two games with the hamstring injury, resulting in fewer minutes to go around for Jerryd Bayless and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Prior to his injury-shortened outing Dec. 19 against the Spurs, Redick had scored in double figures in the 76ers' preceding nine contests, averaging 19.9 points and 2.9 treys per game.
More News
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...