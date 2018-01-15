Redick finished Monday's 111-117 win over the Raptors with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes. However, he exited the game late in the fourth quarter with a left leg contusion, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Redick was seen limping to the locker room late in the fourth quarter, but the fact that it's tentatively being listed as just a bruise is encouraging. He'll likely have additional tests performed after the game to make sure there's nothing more serious at hand, so another update is likely not far off. Redick will have two days off for rest and rehab ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Celtics and for now, he can be considered questionable for that contest.