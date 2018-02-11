Redick generated 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block across 29 minutes in Saturday's 112-98 win over the Clippers.

Redick enjoyed a strong night against his old squad, with his scoring total equaling T.J. McConnell's for second on the team for the night. The veteran sharpshooter has scored between 13 and 20 points in five of the six games he's played since returning from a leg injury, and he's been particularly hot over the last three. Redick has shot between 50.0 and 66.7 percent in those contests, including a blistering 57.1 percent (12-for-21) from distance during that stretch.