76ers' J.J. Redick: Tallies 22 points in win
Redick managed 22 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three assists and one rebound across 29 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 win over the Suns.
The veteran sharpshooter continues to be heavily involved in the offense, a welcome departure from the more modest role he typically filled the last few seasons on a superstar-laden Clippers squad. Redick scored at least 15 points in 11 of the 13 games he played in December, and factoring in Sunday's production, he's sporting averages of 17.1 points (on 13.3 shot attempts), 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds over his first 32 games, all notably higher figures than those of his 2016-17 campaign in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.