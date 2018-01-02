76ers' J.J. Redick: Tallies 22 points in win

Redick managed 22 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three assists and one rebound across 29 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 win over the Suns.

The veteran sharpshooter continues to be heavily involved in the offense, a welcome departure from the more modest role he typically filled the last few seasons on a superstar-laden Clippers squad. Redick scored at least 15 points in 11 of the 13 games he played in December, and factoring in Sunday's production, he's sporting averages of 17.1 points (on 13.3 shot attempts), 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds over his first 32 games, all notably higher figures than those of his 2016-17 campaign in Los Angeles.