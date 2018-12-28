76ers' J.J. Redick: Team-high scoring haul in win

Redick poured in 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added five rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in the 76ers' 114-97 win over the Jazz on Thursday.

Redick spearheaded the Sixers on the scoreboard with his best point tally since Dec. 5. The 13-year veteran continues to hold down the starting two-guard role with excellent results, as he's now posted over 20 points in five December contests. Redick has particularly heated up from distance over the last five games, shooting between 40.0 and 80.0 percent from behind the arc in four of those contests. While he still offers modest contributions elsewhere, Redick's offensive production is keeping his stock formidable across all formats.