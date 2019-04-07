76ers' J.J. Redick: Team-high scoring total in win

Redick managed 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in the 76ers' 116-96 win over the Bulls on Saturday.

Redick stepped up as the team-leading scorer, extending his red-hot shooting stretch. The veteran two-guard now has back-to-back 66.7 percent success rates from the floor, and he's drained at least 50.0 percent of his attempts in four of the last six games.