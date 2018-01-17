An MRI revealed Redick is dealing with bone edema and a small cortical crack in the fibular head of his left leg. He's expected to be reevaluated in 10-to-14 days, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

A previous report from Adrian Wojnarowski indicated Redick wasn't facing an extended absence, though this most recent report indicates Redick will miss around two weeks before being reevaluated. That means Redick is slated to sit out the next four games, with his first shot to make a return coming on Jan. 26 against the Spurs. There's a very realistic chance he misses more time than that, so continue to look out for updates as Redick moves through the recovery process. T.J. McConnell and Jerryd Bayless appear to be the likely beneficiaries, though Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could pick up more minutes on the wing as well.