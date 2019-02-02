76ers' J.J. Redick: To rest Saturday
Redick will not play in Saturday's matchup against the Kings for rest purposes.
Redick has played in ten consecutive games for the 76ers and will get the night off Saturday. His absence figures to open up some extra playing time for Landry Shamet and Furkan Korkmaz. The veteran will presumably be back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Raptors.
