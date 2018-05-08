76ers' J.J. Redick: Trouble finding net in Game 4 win
Redick turned in just seven points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 33 minutes during Philadelphia's 103-92 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Redick's struggles from the field were a rarity in what has largely been a successful postseason, as he shot a playoff-worst 27.3 percent on his way to his lowest point total since Feb. 25. Given the scoring-dependent nature of his production, Redick's lines typically take a significant dive on nights when his shot is off, and that certainly played out Monday. The good news from the team perspective is that the 76ers survived his downturn, meaning Redick will get a chance to atone for his poor night in Wednesday's Game 5.
