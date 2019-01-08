76ers' J.J. Redick: Unavailable Tuesday
Redick has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Washington due to lower-back tightness, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Redick's back issue seemingly cropped up out of nowhere, and he'll be held out following two straight contests of 20 or more points (7-for-14 from three over that stretch). The Duke product shouldn't be on the shelf for long, however, and he'll likely be considered a game-time call for the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back Wednesday in Washington.
