76ers' J.J. Redick: Uncharacteristically off from deep
Redick scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected a rebound along with two assists and a steal across 35 minutes Friday against Atlanta.
Redick returned from a brief two-game absence due to a back injury, but he appeared healthy and dropped 20 points in a 123-121 loss at home. He did struggle with his shot from deep, knocking down just 28.6 percent of his attempts. Despite Redick's shooting woes Friday night, his 37.8 percent success rate from beyond the arc on the season gives reason to believe he'll bounce back in the near future.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...