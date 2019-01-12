76ers' J.J. Redick: Uncharacteristically off from deep

Redick scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected a rebound along with two assists and a steal across 35 minutes Friday against Atlanta.

Redick returned from a brief two-game absence due to a back injury, but he appeared healthy and dropped 20 points in a 123-121 loss at home. He did struggle with his shot from deep, knocking down just 28.6 percent of his attempts. Despite Redick's shooting woes Friday night, his 37.8 percent success rate from beyond the arc on the season gives reason to believe he'll bounce back in the near future.