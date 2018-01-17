76ers' J.J. Redick: Unlikely to miss extended time
Redick's left leg injury isn't considered serious and he's only expected to miss a short period of time, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Redick limped to the locker room late in Monday's win over the Raptors and while specifics on the injury haven't been released, it appears it's nothing overly serious. While Redick is not expected to miss extended time, Wojnarowski's report does seem to indicate that Redick could miss at least a game or two, so there's a decent chance he remains sidelined for Thursday's tilt with the Celtics. Look for official confirmation later this week to make sure, though if Redick sits, that should open more time for guys like Jerryd Bayless and T.J. McConnell.
