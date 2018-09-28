76ers' J.J. Redick: Will come off bench Friday
Redick will come off the bench Friday against Melbourne United, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.
In somewhat of a surprising move, Brett Brown will go with Markelle Fultz at the two, with Redick settling in as the first guard off the bench. It remains to be seen if this is an indication of things to come, but the prevailing belief is that Redick will return to his role as the starting shooting guard to begin the regular season.
