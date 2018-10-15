Coach Brett Brown confirmed Monday that Redick will come off the bench to begin games but will start the second half, Sixers reporter Jon Johnson reports.

As a means of reintegrating 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, the Sixers will employ a rather unorthodox strategy of starting the second-year guard alongside Ben Simmons, and then shifting him to the bench to begin the second half of games. Redick has started every game he's played since the start of the 2014-15 season, so it'll be a departure from the norm, but his overall role likely won't change too significantly. The 34-year-old averaged 30.2 minutes per game in his first season as a Sixer, and he converted better than 46 percent of his field goals and 42 percent of his threes en route to a career-best 17.1 points per game.