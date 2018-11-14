Redick will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

The Sixers will shake things up after dealing a pair of starters over the weekend to acquire Jimmy Butler. Brett Brown will go with Joel Embiid, Wilson Chandler and Butler up front, with Redick and Ben Simmons in the backcourt. Redick was a starter last season, but he was moved to the bench to begin the 2018-19 season, as the Sixers attempted to get Markelle Fultz back in rhythm. In need of more floor-spacing on the top unit, Redick will reclaim his spot at shooting guard, giving the Sixers one of the more complete starting lineups in the league.