76ers' J.J. Redick: Will not play Monday
Redick will rest Monday against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Redick will be held out to rest Monday, as the Sixers exercise caution with a number of their primary rotation players during the preseason. The veteran has reached double-figures in each of the two games he's played, most recently putting up 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting (3-3 3PT) in Friday's loss to Boston.
