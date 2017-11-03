76ers' J.J. Redick: Will play, start Friday vs. Pacers

Redick (back) has been cleared for Friday's game against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Redick dealt with a sore back earlier this week and missed a pair of games before returning on Wednesday against the Hawks, putting up eight points, one rebound and three assists across 32 minutes. He was put on the injury report as a precautionary measure once again ahead of Friday's contest, but as expected he's been cleared to start as usual and should see a full workload.