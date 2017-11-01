76ers' J.J. Redick: Will play, start Wednesday
Redick (back) will play and start during Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Redick has been absent from the club's past two outings due to back tightness, but the discomfort has seemingly subsided. With his return, some Sixers backcourt depth such as T.J. McConnel, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Nik Stauskas will seemingly regress back into their usual roles.
