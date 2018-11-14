Redick will keep his spot in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

The Sixers will have the newly acquired Jimmy Butler available for the first time, and coach Brett Brown elected to go with Joel Embiid, Wilson Chandler and Butler up front, with Redick and Ben Simmons in the backcourt. Redick was a starter last season, but he was moved to the bench to begin the 2018-19 season, as the Sixers attempted to get Markelle Fultz back in rhythm. Redick has started the last two games after Robert Covington and Dario Saric were dealt to Minnesota, however, and with the Sixers in need of more floor spacing on the top unit, Redick will stick at shooting guard over Fultz, giving the team one of the more complete starting lineups in the league.