Redick (leg) will remain sidelined for Monday's matchup with the Bucks, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

On Jan. 16 it was reported that Redick would be reevaluated in 10-to-14 days, so we're nearing the back end of that original time frame. Other than the fact that Redick was seen doing stationary shooting last week, there's yet to be any sort of update here, so expect one soon if the Sixers hold true to that original announcement. That said, Redick won't be back for Monday's contest and Jerryd Bayless (wrist) will also sit out again, which means Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot should continue to start at shooting guard, while T.J. McConnell sees added minutes off the bench.