Redick (leg) will start during Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Redick has missed the past seven games while recovering from bone edema and a small cortical crack in the fibular head of his left leg, which has prompted the likes of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson to see extended run, especially with Jerryd Bayless (wrist) missing time as well. Though he'll be in the starting five, there's a possibility the team eases him back into action, possibly limiting his minutes in the first game back.