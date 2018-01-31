Play

Redick (leg) will start during Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Redick has missed the past seven games while recovering from bone edema and a small cortical crack in the fibular head of his left leg, which has prompted the likes of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson to see extended run, especially with Jerryd Bayless (wrist) missing time as well. Though he'll be in the starting five, there's a possibility the team eases him back into action, possibly limiting his minutes in the first game back.

