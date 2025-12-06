Walker recorded 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-101 victory over the Bucks.

The fourth-year forward produced a season scoring high with a strong performance from beyond the arc, as the four made three-pointers tied his career high. Walker has been a valuable part of the Sixers' frontcourt rotation to begin December, averaging 11.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 threes in 18.0 minutes over three games as makes a case for a more consistent role.