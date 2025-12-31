Walker (coach's decision) went unused in Tuesday's 139-136 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

For just the second time all season, Walker failed to get off the bench, as head coach Nick Nurse opted to use a streamlined nine-man rotation in the tightly contested win. A two-way player, Walker has been active for all 31 of the 76ers' games this season, so he'll be eligible for just 19 of the team's final 51 contests unless Philadelphia converts him to a standard deal.