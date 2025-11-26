Walker totaled nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 144-103 loss to the Magic.

While Philadelphia is dealing with injuries that have depleted the team's wing depth, Walker likely only saw the court for 21 minutes due to the blowout nature of the game. With Paul George (ankle) questionable to play Friday against the Nets, Walker is a candidate to see the court in meaningful minutes, but his role is uncertain until then.