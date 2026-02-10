Walker was a healthy inactive Monday for the 76ers' 135-118 loss to the Trail Blazers.

A frequent member of the Philadelphia rotation throughout the season, Walker hasn't suited up in three consecutive games after exhausting his eligibility at the NBA level. Since the two-way player has already been active for the maximum 50 games at the NBA level, Walker will need to be converted to a standard contract in order to play for the 76ers again this season. In the meantime, Walker will be able to compete in games with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats under his current contract, though Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com suggests that the 23-year-old forward is unlikely to be assigned to the G League and would presumably be cut so that the 76ers could sign a new player to a two-way deal that would be able to move between both the NBA and G League levels.