Walker posted six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across 14 minutes during Monday's 115-102 win over the Raptors.

Walker logged double-digit minutes for just the third time in the past eight games, affording him very little time in which to produce. In 13 appearances over the past month, Walker has averaged just 3.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 350 in nine-category leagues.