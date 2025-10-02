76ers' Jabari Walker: Logs 20 minutes off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker closed with nine points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 preseason loss to the Knicks.
Walker has a two-way contract with the 76ers, meaning he'll likely report to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats upon the conclusion of the preseason. That said, he should soak up meaningful frontcourt minutes for Philadelphia while Joel Embiid (knee) and Trendon Watford (hamstring) are on the shelf for exhibition play.
