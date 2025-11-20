Walker registered nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to Toronto.

Walker's role has been up and down this season, as he has spent time in the starting lineup but has also had games seeing the court for less than 10 minutes. Wednesday marked a season-high in minutes for Walker, primarily due to Paul George (knee) missing the first leg of Philadelphia's back-to-back, but with George set to return Thursday Walker will not play as much as a result.